Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage:

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-10) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (37-19) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Memphis Grizzlies. The over/under for the matchup is set at 249.5.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 249.5 -200 +168

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (69.7%)

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have compiled a 36-19-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 35-19-2 this year.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

The Grizzlies have hit the over 62.5% of the time this season (35 of 56 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 30 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 26 opportunities in away games.

In home games, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 63.3% of the time (19 of 30 games). They hit the over more often on the road, exceeding the total in 65.4% of games (17 of 26).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .630 (17-9-1). On the road, it is .621 (18-10-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.9%, 14 of 27) compared to on the road (72.4%, 21 of 29).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made treys (fifth in NBA).

Darius Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 boards.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 10.4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 70.6% from the floor (second in league).

Ty Jerome is averaging 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.8 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies get 12.7 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 20.5 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.1 boards and 7.3 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 9.2 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr..

