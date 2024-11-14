Cavaliers vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-0) are heavily favored (-10) to extend a 13-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (5-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSOH. The point total is 232 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10 -110 -110 232 -110 -110 -461 +360

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74%)

Cavaliers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls are 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, eight of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total out of 12 chances.

The Bulls have gone over the point total 58.3% of the time this year (seven of 12 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (5-1-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (4-3-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of six home matchups (66.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in four of seven games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (2-3-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (two times out of five) than away (five of seven) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.6 points, 4.2 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Darius Garland averages 20.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.3 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Caris LeVert averages 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 53.4% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 20.7 points, 10.2 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Coby White provides the Bulls 19.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls are getting 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 54.2% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Bulls get 11.2 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.