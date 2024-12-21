Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (24-4) are heavy, 11-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (9-16) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH+ and FDSOH. The matchup's over/under is 219.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -11 219 -559 +420

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (72.3%)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 20 times over 28 games with a set spread.

The 76ers are 10-15-0 against the spread this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 25 chances this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 12 of 25 opportunities (48%).

In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (13-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-5-0).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 16 home matchups (62.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in seven of 12 games (58.3%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (4-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over six of 13 times at home (46.2%), and six of 12 away (50%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.5 points, 4.7 boards and 4.5 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 2.1 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 53.5% from the floor and 44.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 2 steals (third in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.4 points, 5.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Jared McCain averages 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The 76ers get 16.3 points per game from Paul George, plus 5.6 boards and 5.3 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48% of his shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.