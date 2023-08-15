Carolina Panthers Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:36 AM

As of October 13, the Carolina Panthers' odds to win the Super Bowl -- +60000 -- are the second-worst in the league. Oddsmakers have given the Panthers +1800 odds of making the postseason.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding Panthers Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +60000 (Bet $100 to win $60,000)

+60000 (Bet $100 to win $60,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

+6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

+1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800) Odds to Win the NFC South: +6000 (Bet $100 to win $6,000)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Panthers Stats Insights

The Panthers rank 23rd in total offense (294.4 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (325.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Panthers own the 25th-ranked scoring offense this year (18.2 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 28.8 points allowed per game.

Carolina is putting up 198.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (22nd in ), and is allowing 185 passing yards per game (sixth) on defense.

The Panthers are putting up 96 rushing yards per game on offense this season (21st in ), and they are allowing 140.8 rushing yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Carolina sports the 13th-ranked offense this season in terms of third-down efficiency (40.8% percentage), and has been better on defense, ranking second-best with a 29.8% third-down percentage allowed.

The Panthers have been a bottom-five offense in terms of yards per play this year, ranking fifth-worst with 4.7 yards per play. Defensively, they rank 21st in the (5.8 yards per play allowed).

Carolina has forced four total turnovers (23rd in ) this season and have turned it over eight times (20th in ) for -4a turnover margin of -4, 24th-ranked in the NFL.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers' Super Bowl odds (+60000) place them just 31st in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 26th.

The Panthers' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +6000 at the start of the season to +60000, the second-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Panthers have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Panthers have a 5.3% chance of making the postseason, based on their moneyline odds.

Panthers Leaders

Bryce Young has thrown for 750 yards (187.5 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 63.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 65 rushing yards on eight carries.

Miles Sanders has 190 rushing yards on 61 carries with one touchdown. He's also added 15 catches for 81 yards (16.2 per game).

Sanders' game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins is unknown.

Adam Thielen leads his squad with 394 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 38 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Thielen's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins is unknown.

D.J. Chark has put up a 171-yard season with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 21 targets.

Brian Burns has 4.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 6.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Burns' game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins is currently unknown.

Kamu Grugier-Hill has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended to his name.

Grugier-Hill's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Bet on Carolina Panthers on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl