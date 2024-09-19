Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (77-75) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

STL: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-9, 3.45 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 6-6, 3.45 ERA

The probable pitchers are Erick Fedde (8-9) for the Cardinals and Luis Ortiz (6-6) for the Pirates. Fedde and his team have a record of 17-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Fedde's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 10-3-0 ATS record in Ortiz's 13 starts with a set spread. The Pirates are 3-5 in Ortiz's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.7%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Pirates, St. Louis is the favorite at -146, and Pittsburgh is +124 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +146 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -176.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Pirates contest on Sept. 19 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (50%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 147 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 71-76-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-51).

Pittsburgh has a 16-30 record (winning just 34.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-75-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have collected a 79-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (140) this season while batting .271 with 40 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan is slashing .271/.338/.408 this season and leads the Cardinals with an OPS of .746.

Among qualifiers, he is 34th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Donovan has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 148 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.323/.396.

Masyn Winn has 14 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Winn takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a team-best OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.451). He's batting .280.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz's 136 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 walks while batting .237.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .275.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

9/18/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/17/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/24/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/23/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/22/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/3/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/13/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

