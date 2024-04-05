Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (4-4) vs. Miami Marlins (0-8)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 2:15 PM ET

Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Coverage: BSFL

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-148) | MIA: (+126)

STL: (-148) | MIA: (+126) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Marlins) - 0-0, 7.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Steven Matz for the Cardinals and Trevor Rogers for the Marlins. Matz helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Matz has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Rogers has started only one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins have always been the moneyline underdog when Rogers starts this season.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.1%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Marlins, St. Louis is the favorite at -148, and Miami is +126 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and St. Louis is +146 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Marlins game on April 6 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -148 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in three of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Miami has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +126 or longer.

The Marlins have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-1-0).

The Marlins have played eight games with a set run line without covering the spread (0-8-0).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .438. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Willson Contreras leads St. Louis in total hits (four) this season while batting .211 with three extra-base hits. He's slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Among qualifying batters, he is 139th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Contreras takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Nolan Arenado has hit zero homers with a team-high .324 SLG this season.

Arenado takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last eight games he is hitting .265 with two doubles and four RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .241 with a .371 OBP and six RBI for St. Louis this season.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two walks and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated a team-high OBP (.400) and slugging percentage (.581), while pacing the Marlins in hits (11, while batting .355).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 25th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .185. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 153rd, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 130th in slugging.

Josh Bell has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .226.

Luis Arraez has a double and five walks while batting .188.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

4/4/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/19/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/21/2022: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/20/2022: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/19/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/18/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/17/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/28/2022: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/27/2022: 9-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

