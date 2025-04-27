Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (12-15) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-15)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMWX and FDSWI

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-110) | MIL: (-106)

STL: (-110) | MIL: (-106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)

STL: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-2, 3.33 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 3-0, 0.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Erick Fedde (1-2) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (3-0) will get the nod for the Brewers. Fedde and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Fedde's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. In all of Quintana's three starts that had a set spread, the Brewers covered. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for two Quintana starts this season -- they won both.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (52.3%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

St. Louis is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -106 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Brewers are +158 to cover, while the Cardinals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

Cardinals versus Brewers, on April 27, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 4-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 27 opportunities.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 12-15-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Brewers are 3-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 21.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Milwaukee has a 3-11 record (winning just 21.4% of its games).

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-16-0).

The Brewers are 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .263 with four doubles, four home runs and 22 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .402 while slugging .424.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Nootbaar hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Brendan Donovan has 36 hits and an OBP of .406 to go with a slugging percentage of .541. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season. He's batting .367.

He ranks second in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.

Donovan takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Nolan James Arenado has 25 hits this season and has a slash line of .266/.367/.447.

Arenado takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Victor Scott II has one home run, 10 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up 33 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .280 and slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 45th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Brice Turang paces his team with a .420 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is currently 12th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Christian Yelich is batting .227 with three doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Sal Frelick has four doubles, two triples, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .303.

Cardinals vs Brewers Head to Head

4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

