Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Cardinals vs Brewers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (10-15) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-13)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSWI

Cardinals vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-130) | MIL: (+110)

STL: (-130) | MIL: (+110) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+158) | MIL: +1.5 (-192)

STL: -1.5 (+158) | MIL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 1-2, 3.60 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-1, 2.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-2) to the mound, while Chad Patrick (1-1) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Liberatore and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Liberatore's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Brewers have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Patrick's starts. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Patrick start this season -- they lost.

Cardinals vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.5%)

Cardinals vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Brewers Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Brewers. The Cardinals are +158 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -192.

Cardinals vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Brewers contest on April 25, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Cardinals vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in two of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 25 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have gone 3-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Milwaukee is 2-8 (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-0).

The Brewers have a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 32 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .356.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .239 with three doubles, four home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .381.

His batting average ranks 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 31st, and his slugging percentage 81st.

Nolan James Arenado has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.370/.430.

Victor Scott II is batting .275 with a .337 OBP and 10 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a .452 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers. He's batting .346 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Jackson Chourio's 27 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .265.

His batting average is 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 137th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Sal Frelick a has .396 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers.

Christian Yelich is hitting .216 with three doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

