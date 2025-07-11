Cardinals vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Atlanta Braves.

Cardinals vs Braves Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (50-44) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-52)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSSO

Cardinals vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | ATL: (-100)

STL: (-118) | ATL: (-100) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cardinals vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-6, 3.70 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-8, 3.44 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (6-6) to the mound, while Grant Holmes (4-8) will answer the bell for the Braves. Liberatore's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Liberatore's team has a record of 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves have a 7-11-0 ATS record in Holmes' 18 starts with a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Holmes' starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Cardinals vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.2%)

Cardinals vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -118 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Cardinals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Braves on July 11 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Cardinals vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 22, or 55%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won 19 of 31 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 47 of 91 chances this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 50-41-0 in 91 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 21.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-15).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-10 record (winning just 23.1% of its games).

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-50-6).

The Braves have a 38-50-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .435. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

He is 11th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Nolan Arenado is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks, while slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Willson Contreras is batting .254 with a .430 slugging percentage and 52 RBI this year.

Contreras has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .230 with a .334 OBP and 37 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Nootbaar enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up an on-base percentage of .368 and has 92 hits, both team-high marks for the Braves. He's batting .267 and slugging .481.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 63rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley paces his team with a .440 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 63 walks while batting .236.

Ozzie Albies is batting .221 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Cardinals vs Braves Head to Head

4/23/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/22/2025: 10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/7/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/6/2023: 11-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

