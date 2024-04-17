Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cardinals vs Athletics Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (9-9) vs. Oakland Athletics (7-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Cardinals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

STL: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

STL: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Cardinals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (1-0) against the Athletics and Paul Blackburn (1-0). Matz's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Matz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Blackburn's starts. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for two Blackburn starts this season -- they won both.

Cardinals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.4%)

Cardinals vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Cardinals vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are +1.5 on the run line against the Cardinals. The Athletics are -150 to cover, and the Cardinals are +125.

Cardinals vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Athletics contest on April 17, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season St. Louis has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in five of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 11-7-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 5-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Oakland is 4-11 (winning just 26.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 18 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-1).

The Athletics have a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has 15 hits and an OBP of .364, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .238 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Nolan Arenado has hit one homers this season while driving in nine runs. He's batting .297 this season and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified batters, he is 38th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Arenado heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Masyn Winn is batting .362 with a .489 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera has three home runs, seven RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers is hitting .188 with four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .273.

Zachary Gelof has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .200. He's slugging .343 with an on-base percentage of .263.

He is 149th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Abraham Toro has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .250.

JJ Bleday has racked up 17 hits while slugging .368. Both pace his team.

Cardinals vs Athletics Head to Head

4/16/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/15/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/16/2023: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!