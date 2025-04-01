Cardinals vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cardinals vs Angels Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (3-1) vs. Los Angeles Angels (3-1)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSSC

Cardinals vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

STL: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cardinals will look to Matthew Liberatore against the Angels and Kyle Hendricks. Liberatore and his team were 2-4-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Liberatore and his team won 25% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-3. Last season in games Hendricks pitched his team went 10-14-0 against the spread. Hendricks and his team finished with a 5-10 record in the 15 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Cardinals vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61%)

Cardinals vs Angels Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Angels Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -176 to cover.

Cardinals vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Angels on April 1 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cardinals came away with 36 wins in the 72 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, St. Louis won 17 of 32 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline 129 times last season. They finished 53-76 in those games.

Los Angeles went 40-52 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (43.5%).

The Angels played in 159 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-9).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan had an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .417 last season.

Alec Burleson slashed .269/.314/.420 and finished with an OPS of .735.

Masyn Winn ended his last campaign with 157 hits, an OBP of .314, plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Nolan Arenado slashed .272/.325/.394 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward racked up a slugging percentage of .426 and a batting average of .246 last season.

Jorge Soler hit .241 with 34 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 68 walks.

Nolan Schanuel accumulated a .343 on-base percentage last season while batting .250.

Jo Adell hit .207 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

Cardinals vs Angels Head to Head

3/31/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/15/2024: 7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/14/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/13/2024: 10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/4/2023: 11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-7 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/2/2023: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!