Capitals vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Rangers Game Info

Washington Capitals (39-29-9) vs. New York Rangers (32-36-9)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN

Capitals vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-114) Rangers (-105) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57%)

Capitals vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Rangers are -250 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +205.

Capitals vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Rangers on April 5, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Capitals vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Rangers reveal Washington as the favorite (-114) and New York as the underdog (-105) despite being the home team.

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