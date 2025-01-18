NHL
Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
In NHL action on Saturday, the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Penguins Game Info
- Washington Capitals (30-10-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-20-8)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-220)
|Penguins (+180)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (75%)
Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Penguins are -140 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +114.
Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under
- Capitals versus Penguins on January 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Penguins moneyline has Washington as a -220 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +180 underdog on the road.