Capitals vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

In NHL action on Saturday, the Washington Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Penguins Game Info

Washington Capitals (30-10-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-20-8)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-220) Penguins (+180) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (75%)

Capitals vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Penguins are -140 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +114.

Capitals vs Penguins Over/Under

Capitals versus Penguins on January 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Capitals vs Penguins Moneyline

The Capitals vs Penguins moneyline has Washington as a -220 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +180 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!