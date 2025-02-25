FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Capitals vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Flames Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (38-11-8) vs. Calgary Flames (27-21-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-200)Flames (+164)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (72.2%)

Capitals vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flames are -158 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +128.

Capitals vs Flames Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Flames, on February 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Capitals vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -200 favorite at home.

