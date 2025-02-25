NHL
Capitals vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames.
Capitals vs Flames Game Info
- Washington Capitals (38-11-8) vs. Calgary Flames (27-21-8)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-200)
|Flames (+164)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (72.2%)
Capitals vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flames are -158 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +128.
Capitals vs Flames Over/Under
- Capitals versus Flames, on February 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Capitals vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -200 favorite at home.