Capitals vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames.

Capitals vs Flames Game Info

Washington Capitals (38-11-8) vs. Calgary Flames (27-21-8)

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-200) Flames (+164) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (72.2%)

Capitals vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Flames are -158 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +128.

Capitals vs Flames Over/Under

Capitals versus Flames, on February 25, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Capitals vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Washington is a -200 favorite at home.

