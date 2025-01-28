Capitals vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames.

Capitals vs Flames Game Info

Washington Capitals (33-11-5) vs. Calgary Flames (24-17-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-142) Flames (+118) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (62.1%)

Capitals vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +172.

Capitals vs Flames Over/Under

Capitals versus Flames, on January 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Capitals vs Flames Moneyline

Washington is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +118 underdog at home.

