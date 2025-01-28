NHL
Capitals vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Calgary Flames.
Capitals vs Flames Game Info
- Washington Capitals (33-11-5) vs. Calgary Flames (24-17-7)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flames Odds
|Capitals (-142)
|Flames (+118)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (62.1%)
Capitals vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Washington, the favorite, is +172.
Capitals vs Flames Over/Under
- Capitals versus Flames, on January 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Capitals vs Flames Moneyline
- Washington is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +118 underdog at home.