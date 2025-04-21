Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

NHL action on Monday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info

Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN

Capitals vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-188) Canadiens (+155) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (68.2%)

Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +138 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -170.

Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Canadiens matchup on April 21, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Canadiens reveal Washington as the favorite (-188) and Montreal as the underdog (+155) on the road.

