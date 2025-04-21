NHL
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
NHL action on Monday includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Capitals vs Canadiens Game Info
- Washington Capitals (51-22-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (40-31-11)
- Date: Monday, April 21, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN
Capitals vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-188)
|Canadiens (+155)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (68.2%)
Capitals vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Capitals are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canadiens. The Capitals are +138 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are -170.
Capitals vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Capitals-Canadiens matchup on April 21, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Capitals vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Canadiens reveal Washington as the favorite (-188) and Montreal as the underdog (+155) on the road.