NHL

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 1

On Sunday in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks are playing the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (12-7-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-11-2)
  • Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-144)Red Wings (+120)6.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canucks win (61.1%)

Canucks vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Canucks are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -215.

Canucks vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Canucks-Red Wings on December 1, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Canucks vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Canucks vs. Red Wings reveal Vancouver as the favorite (-144) and Detroit as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

