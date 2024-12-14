NHL
Canucks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Boston Bruins.
Canucks vs Bruins Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5) vs. Boston Bruins (15-13-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canucks (-146)
|Bruins (+122)
|5.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (58%)
Canucks vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.
Canucks vs Bruins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Canucks versus Bruins matchup on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
Canucks vs Bruins Moneyline
- Vancouver is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +122 underdog on the road.