Canucks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canucks vs Bruins Game Info

Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5) vs. Boston Bruins (15-13-3)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canucks (-146) Bruins (+122) 5.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (58%)

Canucks vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.

Canucks vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for the Canucks versus Bruins matchup on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Bruins Moneyline

Vancouver is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +122 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!