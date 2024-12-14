FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Vancouver Canucks taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canucks vs Bruins Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5) vs. Boston Bruins (15-13-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canucks (-146)Bruins (+122)5.5Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (58%)

Canucks vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Canucks. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are +176.

Canucks vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Canucks versus Bruins matchup on December 14 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Canucks vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Vancouver is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Boston is a +122 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup