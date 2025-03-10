Can Davante Adams and Puka Nacua Both Thrive in Fantasy Football With the Rams?

Following his release from the New York Jets , it was revealed that Davante Adams preferred to join a team on the West Coast next season, and his wish has come true with the Los Angeles Rams signing the veteran wideout to a two-year, $46 million contract. Head coach Sean McVay was aggressive in getting Adams to LA, and the All-Pro receiver will now form a dynamic receiving duo with Puka Nacua, as quarterback Matthew Stafford has elected to return to the Rams.

At least on paper, Adams seems like an ideal fit for McVay's offense, giving Los Angeles a proven replacement for Cooper Kupp, who the team is moving on from this offseason. But when taking a look at Adams' addition through a fantasy football lens, can he and Nacua coexist?

Let's dive into whether or not both can thrive in the same offense, discussing Adams' outlook for the 2025 season and how his arrival affects Nacua.

Davante Adams' 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

After forcing his way out from the Las Vegas Raiders early in the 2024 campaign, Adams spent the final 11 weeks of the season with the Jets, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. Adams was effective in his 11 games playing alongside Garrett Wilson, registering 67 receptions, 854 receiving yards, and 7 receiving touchdowns.

Among wideouts with 50-plus targets from Week 7 to Week 18 a season ago, Adams was 27th in yards per reception (12.7), 11th in yards after catch per reception (6.3), and 19th in yards per route run (2.16), per PFF. In terms of fantasy football results, Adams was the WR5 overall and WR9 in fantasy points per game during his tenure with the Jets.

Upon joining the Rams, Adams should immediately become a go-to option for Stafford out of the slot after earning a career-high 46.4% slot rate last season. Even though Adams doesn't have the same explosiveness he once had, he's still effective at creating separation, and having Nacua draw the attention of defenses should result in more one-on-one matchups.

While Adams' volume could take a hit due to Nacua being the WR1 for the Rams, he should still see plenty of scoring opportunities, especially in the red zone. Bringing in Adams should help Los Angeles punch the ball into the end zone more in the red area, as the Rams ranked 25th in red-zone touchdown percentage (51.4%) in 2024.

Ahead of his age-33 season, Adams is still worth a look in drafts after joining a fantasy-friendly offense that has proven it can support multiple wide receivers.

How Davante Adams Impacts Puka Nacua

There's no doubt that Nacua has cemented himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL across his first two seasons. After finishing as the overall WR4 and WR7 in fantasy points per game as a rookie in 2023, Nacua followed that up by being the WR4 in fantasy points per game in 2024 despite missing five games due to injury.

Over the 11 games he started and finished last season (including the playoffs), Nacua paced the Rams in target share (36.1%), air yards share (35.5%), receptions per game (7.7), receiving yards per game (98.6), and yards per route run (3.51), via NextGenStats. Nacua is unlikely to see a target share that approaches 40% in 2025 with Adams joining the fray, but he's still earned the trust of Stafford in recent years, so his volume shouldn't take a massive hit.

The touchdowns were lacking for Nacua in 2024, as the second-year wideout found the end zone just three times. While you could argue Nacua's touchdown chances are negatively affected by Adams' arrival, you could also argue the Rams' offense has improved, which should increase the numbers of times the team is operating inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Staying healthy is one of the only concerns for Nacua, with the young receiver dealing with multiple injuries early in his career due to the physicality he plays with when he is on the field. If Nacua is active for the entire 2025 season -- or at least close to it -- it's hard to envision a scenario where he isn't returning WR1 production in fantasy again following the addition of Adams.

