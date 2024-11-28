BYU vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) on November 28, 2024. The Rebels have also won five games in a row.

BYU vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Thursday, November 28, 2024 Game time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: LionTree Arena

BYU vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: BYU win (77.9%)

Before placing a wager on Thursday's BYU-Ole Miss spread (BYU -3.5) or total (150.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

BYU vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.

Ole Miss has covered three times in five chances against the spread this year.

The Cougars sported a better record against the spread in home games (13-5-0) than they did in away games (3-7-0) last season.

Last season, the Rebels were 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

BYU vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cougars have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -178 or better.

This is the first time this season Ole Miss is the moneyline underdog.

The Rebels have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

BYU has an implied victory probability of 64% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

BYU vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU outscores opponents by 31.2 points per game (scoring 91 per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 59.8 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball) and has a +156 scoring differential overall.

Egor Demin's team-leading 15.2 points per game ranks 256th in the nation.

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 17.8 points per game (posting 80.8 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and conceding 63 per contest, 38th in college basketball) and has a +89 scoring differential.

Sean Pedulla leads Ole Miss, recording 14.4 points per game (320th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 14th in the country, and are 16.0 more than the 23.8 their opponents collect per outing.

Keba Keita's 10.3 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 16th in college basketball play.

The Rebels rank 225th in the country at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 26.8 their opponents average.

Malik Dia is 213th in the nation with 6.8 rebounds per game, leading the Rebels.

BYU ranks second in college basketball with 116 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rebels record 104.5 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball), while conceding 81.5 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

