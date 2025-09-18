BYU vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the BYU Cougars face the East Carolina Pirates.

BYU vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BYU: (-230) | East Carolina: (+188)

BYU: (-230) | East Carolina: (+188) Spread: BYU: -6.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +6.5 (-110)

BYU: -6.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +6.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

BYU vs East Carolina Betting Trends

BYU has posted two wins against the spread this year.

BYU has covered every time (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

BYU has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

Against the spread, East Carolina is 3-0-0 this year.

East Carolina has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of East Carolina's three games has gone over the point total.

BYU vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (83.4%)

BYU vs East Carolina Point Spread

East Carolina is an underdog by 6.5 points versus BYU. East Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and BYU is -110.

BYU vs East Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for BYU-East Carolina on Sept. 20 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

BYU vs East Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for BYU-East Carolina, BYU is the favorite at -230, and East Carolina is +188.

BYU vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games BYU 48.0 57 1.5 1 53.0 2 East Carolina 37.0 36 9.0 12 58.2 3

BYU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

