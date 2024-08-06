2024 BYU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The BYU Cougars' 2024 record sits at 2-0. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

BYU 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southern Illinois Aug. 31 W 41-13 Cougars (-16.5) 50.5 2 @ SMU Sept. 6 W 18-15 Mustangs (-12.5) 55.5 3 @ Wyoming Sept. 14 - Cougars (-10.5) 39.5 4 Kansas State Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Baylor Sept. 28 - - - 7 Arizona Oct. 12 - - - 8 Oklahoma State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table

BYU Last Game

The Cougars get ready for their next game following an 18-15 win over the SMU Mustangs in their last game. Against the Mustangs, Jake Retzlaff led the Cougs with 202 yards on 15-of-28 passing (53.6%) for one TD and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards. On the ground, Miles Davis ran for 37 yards on three carries (12.3 yards per carry), adding two receptions for 11 yards. Darius Lassiter accumulated two catches for 62 yards (31.0 per catch) against the Mustangs.

BYU Betting Insights

BYU has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

