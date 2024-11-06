Bulls vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 7

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN

The Chicago Bulls (3-4) are 7-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) at United Center on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 -114 -106 226 -110 -110 -300 +245

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (74.7%)

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' seven games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

Bulls games this year have gone over the total in five of seven opportunities (71.4%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, 5.6 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 60.9% from the field.

Naz Reid is averaging 15.3 points, 1.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 10.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 54.8% of his shots from the field and 48.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 triples (seventh in NBA).

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 7.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Bulls are receiving 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 10 points, 5.4 boards and 4.3 assists. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the field.

