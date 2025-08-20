2025 Buffalo Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the Buffalo Bulls features a clash with Minnesota on Aug. 28. We highlight the rest of the Bulls' college football schedule below.

Buffalo 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Minnesota Aug. 28 - Golden Gophers (-16.5) 44.5 2 St. Francis (PA) Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Kent State Sept. 13 - - - 4 Troy Sept. 20 - - - 5 UConn Sept. 27 - - - 6 Eastern Michigan Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ UMass Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Buffalo 2025 Schedule Insights

The Bulls will have five games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

Buffalo has five games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2024, including one team that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Buffalo Betting Insights (2024)

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Bulls games hit the over eight out of 12 times last season.

Buffalo won all four of the games it was favored on the moneyline last season.

