2024 Buffalo Football Odds and Schedule

This season, the Buffalo Bulls have posted a record of 1-1. Below, you can see their full 2024 schedule and results.

Buffalo 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Lafayette Aug. 29 W 30-13 - - 2 @ Missouri Sept. 7 L 38-0 Tigers (-32.5) 52.5 3 UMass Sept. 14 - Bulls (-4.5) 45.5 4 @ Northern Illinois Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ UConn Sept. 28 - - - 7 Toledo Oct. 12 - - - 8 Western Michigan Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Buffalo Last Game

The Bulls lost to the Missouri Tigers 38-0 in their last game. Against the Tigers, CJ Ogbonna led the Bulls with 55 yards on 6-of-20 passing (30.0%) for no TDs and one interception. In the running game, Jacqez Barksdale totaled 67 rushing yards on 15 carries (4.5 yards per carry). He also had one catch for two yards. Victor Snow grabbed four balls for 41 yards (averaging 10.3 per catch) against the Tigers.

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

This is the first time this season the Bulls are the moneyline favorite.

