menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2024 Buffalo Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Buffalo Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

This season, the Buffalo Bulls have posted a record of 1-1. Below, you can see their full 2024 schedule and results.

Buffalo 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1LafayetteAug. 29W 30-13--
2@ MissouriSept. 7L 38-0Tigers (-32.5)52.5
3UMassSept. 14-Bulls (-4.5)45.5
4@ Northern IllinoisSept. 21---
5@ UConnSept. 28---
7ToledoOct. 12---
8Western MichiganOct. 19---
View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Buffalo Last Game

The Bulls lost to the Missouri Tigers 38-0 in their last game. Against the Tigers, CJ Ogbonna led the Bulls with 55 yards on 6-of-20 passing (30.0%) for no TDs and one interception. In the running game, Jacqez Barksdale totaled 67 rushing yards on 15 carries (4.5 yards per carry). He also had one catch for two yards. Victor Snow grabbed four balls for 41 yards (averaging 10.3 per catch) against the Tigers.

Buffalo Betting Insights

  • Buffalo has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.
  • This is the first time this season the Bulls are the moneyline favorite.

Check out even more analysis about Buffalo on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Buffalo Bulls on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup