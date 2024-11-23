Buffalo Bills Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills, at +650, have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl (as of Nov. 22).

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's Buffalo Bills futures odds.

Bills Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)

+650 (Bet $100 to win $650) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1700 (Bet $100 to win $1,700)

Bills Stats Insights

The Bills are averaging 345.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 16th, giving up 329.1 yards per game.

Offensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 29.1 points per game. They rank ninth on defense (19.5 points allowed per game).

Buffalo is putting up 226.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. The defense ranks 14th, surrendering 210 passing yards per contest.

The Bills rank 15th in run offense (119.2 rushing yards per game) and 13th in run defense (119.1 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

Buffalo is putting up a 42% third-down conversion rate on offense (10th in the NFL), and ranks 20th on the other side of the ball with a 40.8% third-down conversion rate allowed.

The Bills are averaging 5.8 yards per play on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 16th, surrendering 5.7 yards per play.

Buffalo has forced 21 total turnovers (second in NFL) this season and have turned it over seven times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +14, the best in the league.

Bills Betting Insights

The Bills are only third-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+650), but second-best according to computer rankings.

The Bills were +1700 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now improved to +650, which is the seventh-smallest change in the entire league.

The Bills have a 13.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Bills Leaders

Josh Allen leads Buffalo with 2,543 yards (231.2 ypg) on 217-of-339 passing with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 316 rushing yards on 67 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

James Cook has racked up 596 yards on 137 carries while finding paydirt 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 182 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Khalil Shakir's 599 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 66 times and has collected 56 catches and two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Gregory Rousseau paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 12.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Austin Johnson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 14 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

