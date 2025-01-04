Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSWI

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-22) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-15) after losing eight straight road games. The Bucks are heavy favorites by 12 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 227.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -12 227 -699 +500

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (81.7%)

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Bucks have registered a 13-18-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 16-16-1 this year.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 33 chances this season.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the point total 51.5% of the time this year (17 of 33 games with a set point total).

In home games, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (7-9-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-9-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in seven of 17 home games (41.2%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in eight of 15 matchups (53.3%).

Portland has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than away (7-9-1) this season.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 68.8% of the time at home (11 of 16), and 35.3% of the time away (six of 17).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 60.6% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Damian Lillard averages 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis is averaging 14.1 points, 2.2 assists and 8.1 boards.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Taurean Prince averages 7.5 points, 4 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 45.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 1.7 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 13.6 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 5.9 boards and 3.2 assists.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Trail Blazers 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 56.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Jerami Grant gets the Trail Blazers 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.