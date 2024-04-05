Bucks vs. Raptors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: WMLW and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (23-53) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (47-29) after losing seven straight road games. The Bucks are heavy favorites by 14 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 5, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -14 -112 -108 231 -110 -110 -1000 +660

Bucks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bucks are 31-43-2 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 32-44-0 against the spread this season.

This season, 38 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 39 of 76 set point totals (51.3%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 38 opportunities in away games.

At home, the Bucks go over the over/under 55.3% of the time (21 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 44.7% of games on the road (17 of 38 contests).

This season, Toronto is 13-26-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-18-0 ATS (.514).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 38.5% of the time at home (15 of 39), and 64.9% of the time on the road (24 of 37).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.7 points, 11.4 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 61.4% from the field (sixth in league).

Damian Lillard averages 24.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists.

Bobby Portis averages 13.4 points, 7.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.4 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.4 points, 1.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Per game, RJ Barrett gives the Raptors 19.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Kelly Olynyk gives the Raptors 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Raptors get 13.4 points per game from Gary Trent Jr., plus 2.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 2.7 boards and 1 assists per game. He is making 41.4% of his shots from the field.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.