Bucks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Bucks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and WLNY

The Brooklyn Nets (20-60) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (31-49) on Friday, April 10, 2026 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSWI and WLNY. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Bucks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -9.5 218.5 -450 +350

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (67.2%)

Bucks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 35 times in 80 games with a set spread.

The Nets have played 80 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 35 of 80 set point totals (43.8%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 40 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

The Bucks have hit the over on the over/under in 23 of 40 home games (57.5%), compared to 14 of 40 road games (35%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). Away, it is .462 (18-19-2).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over more frequently at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than away (15 of 39, 38.5%).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.3 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner averages 11.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

AJ Green is averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Nic Claxton provides the Nets 11.7 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Noah Clowney averages 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 39.6% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Nets are receiving 7.2 points, 3.2 boards and 3 assists per game from Terance Mann.

The Nets are receiving 10.2 points, 2.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Ziaire Williams.

The Nets are getting 8.8 points, 1.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Nolan Traore.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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