Bucks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Bucks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSWI

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (20-19) are 2.5-point underdogs against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-17) Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSWI. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2.5 230.5 -142 +120

Bucks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (58.5%)

Bucks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 15 times in 37 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 15 wins against the spread in 39 games this year.

This season, 18 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 21 of 39 set point totals (53.8%).

Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-10-1) than it has in road tilts (7-11-0).

At home, the Bucks exceed the total 36.8% of the time (seven of 19 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 61.1% of games (11 of 18).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.318, 7-14-1 record) than away (.471, 8-8-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (12 of 22), and 52.9% of the time away (nine of 17).

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 6 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Damian Lillard averages 24.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.7 boards.

Taurean Prince averages 7.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 44.9% from downtown (sixth in NBA), with 1.6 made treys per game.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 59.9% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league) and 46% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Fox.

The Kings receive 20.9 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Malik Monk provides the Kings 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.