Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-17) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (second in the league scoring 31.4 points per game) when they try to hold off Tyrese Maxey (eighth in the NBA with 26.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-25) on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 10.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 223 points.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10.5 223 -500 +385

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (75.1%)

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 18-21-1 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have 14 wins against the spread in 40 games this season.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 21 times this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (20 out of 40 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 22 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 18 opportunities in away games.

The Bucks have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 22 home matchups (45.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 18 games (61.1%).

This year, Philadelphia is 4-15-0 at home against the spread (.211 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-11-0 ATS (.476).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over nine of 19 times at home (47.4%), and 11 of 21 on the road (52.4%).

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo averages 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 60.1% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Damian Lillard is averaging 25 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis averages 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Taurean Prince is averaging 7.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 26.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 13.5 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 17.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Paul George.

The 76ers get 10.1 points per game from Guerschon Yabusele, plus 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

