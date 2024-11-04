Buccaneers at Chiefs Single-Game NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll look to keep that clean record versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Kansas City is a 9.5-point home favorite, and the matchup is sporting a 45.5 over/under, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers at Chiefs NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

It's strange to think Patrick Mahomes ($16,000) still hasn't cracked 20 FanDuel points all season, though he did come close with a season-best 19.2 points in Week 8. Despite the lack of gaudy box-score numbers, Mahomes still ranks third in passing success rate (52.5%) among QBs with at least 100 drop backs, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Mahomes has the top score in our NFL DFS projections, and the matchup could be enough to get him over the hump against a defense that's given up the second-most FanDuel points to quarterbacks.

Over the last three games, Kareem Hunt ($14,000) has averaged 26.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) with a 60.9% snap rate. Although he's logging a non-elite 87.7 scrimmage yards per game over that sample, a healthy dose of red zone carries and targets have led to an appealing 46.3% RZ opportunity share. He's scored 20+ FanDuel points twice already, and as a heavy home favorite versus numberFire's 26th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense, another spike week could be upcoming.

Baker Mayfield ($15,500) is the QB2 in FanDuel points per game (25.7), leading the NFL in passing TDs (21) on an offense that's third in pass rate over expectation. The problem is he's missing Chris Godwin (injured reserve) and Mike Evans (out), and both Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard are listed as questionable, potentially further complicating things. I still wouldn't completely rule out Mayfield leading the slate in scoring through sheer passing volume in a negative game script, but he could be really up against it.

Following Rashee Rice's early-game injury in Week 4, Travis Kelce ($13,000) has logged a 29.5% target share, 31.5% air yards share, and 28.6% red zone target share. He finally cashed in on that usage last week with 20 FanDuel points while nabbing his first TD of the year. He's projected to lead this game in targets (7.4).

With the injuries piling up in Tampa's passing attack, tight end Cade Otton ($10,000) has emerged as a go-to option over the past two weeks, averaging 10 targets with a 22.0% target share and 33.0% red zone target share. It also can't hurt that Kansas City has coughed up the second-most FanDuel points per game to TEs. Otton shouldn't see a particularly high MVP roster percentage, making him intriguing for tournaments.

Flex Targets

Rachaad White ($12,500) and Bucky Irving ($10,500) -- The Chiefs rank fourth in adjusted rush defense and have allowed the fewest FanDuel points per game to RBs, so it's hard to get super stoked about this Bucs backfield. Most recently, White held the edge over Irving in snap rate (56.3% to 42.3%) and route rate (43.1% to 29.4%), and the latter is also questionable with an ongoing toe issue. While White is the most likely of the two to make an impact as a pass-catcher in a negative game script, chasing that at the slate's fifth-highest salary should give us pause.

Xavier Worthy ($11,500) -- Worthy has posted a 21.3% target share and 34.4% air yards share in four games with Rice out, and that's bumped up to a 26.7% target share and 39.0% air yards share over the last two.

DeAndre Hopkins ($9,500) -- Hopkins recorded a 33.3% route rate and saw 3 targets in his Chiefs debut, and that's expected to go up this week. His receiving yardage prop line is set at a solid 44.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and he won't need a massive performance to pay off this salary.

Jalen McMillan ($9,500) -- McMillan popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue following a limited practice on Saturday. In Week 8, he led the team with an 86.3% route rate, though it led to just a 15.2% target share. On the bright side, he did log four downfield targets (10+ air yards) and saw half the end zone targets. The role is enough to give him a shot at this salary if he's active.

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST ($9,000) -- The Bucs like to pass a lot to begin with, and game script could force them to throw a ton on top of that. That's a recipe for sacks and turnovers, and this Chiefs defense is numberFire's seventh-best overall adjusted D.

Harrison Butker ($9,000) -- Of the two kickers, it's safe to say the one kicking for the side favored by 9.5 points is more likely to put up points.

Sterling Shepard ($8,000) -- Like McMillan, Shepard is also questionable with a hamstring injury, but he seems less likely to play after sneaking in just one limited practice. If he's out, Ryan Miller ($5,500) and Rakim Jarrett ($6,500) could see a bump in routes and targets. As of this writing, our model is already downgrading Shepard and pegging Miller for 4+ targets.

Justin Watson ($8,000) and Noah Gray ($6,500) -- Watson has a 67.8% route rate and 5.7% target share over the last four games. Gray isn't running as many routes but has a 10.7% target share over that span, making him the better one to roll the dice with.

Trey Palmer ($7,500) -- Palmer ran 74.5% of the routes last week, yet ended up with just 2 targets (4.3% share). The fact that he's a healthy Tampa pass-catcher keeps him in play as a fringe option, though.

