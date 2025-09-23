Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will take on the 29th-ranked pass defense of the New England Patriots (256.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Young's next game versus the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Bryce Young Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Passing Yards: 208.04

208.04 Projected Passing TDs: 1.11

1.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.67

12.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

Young is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position (34th overall), tallying 41.1 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Young completed 66.7% of his passes for 121 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with eight rushing yards and one TD on the ground, good for 11.6 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against New England this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Patriots this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up a TD catch by five players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus New England this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

