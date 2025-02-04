NHL
Bruins vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Bruins vs Wild Game Info
- Boston Bruins (26-22-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-18-4)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-132)
|Wild (+110)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wild win (52.3%)
Bruins vs Wild Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -245.
Bruins vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Wild on February 4 is 5.5. The over is -112, and the under is -110.
Bruins vs Wild Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the road.