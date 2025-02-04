Bruins vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild.

Bruins vs Wild Game Info

Boston Bruins (26-22-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-18-4)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-132) Wild (+110) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (52.3%)

Bruins vs Wild Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -245.

Bruins vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Wild on February 4 is 5.5. The over is -112, and the under is -110.

Bruins vs Wild Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the road.

