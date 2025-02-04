FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Bruins vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Bruins vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Wild Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (26-22-6) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-18-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Bruins (-132)Wild (+110)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wild win (52.3%)

Bruins vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+194 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -245.

Bruins vs Wild Over/Under

  • The over/under for Bruins-Wild on February 4 is 5.5. The over is -112, and the under is -110.

Bruins vs Wild Moneyline

  • Boston is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the road.

