Bruins vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 3

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Bruins vs Red Wings Game Info

Boston Bruins (12-11-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-11-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-194) Red Wings (+160) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (67.4%)

Bruins vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -168 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are +136.

Bruins vs Red Wings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Red Wings matchup on December 3, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bruins vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -194 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!