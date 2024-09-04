Brock Purdy Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the New York Jets -- whose passing defense was ranked second in the NFL last year (168.3 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Purdy's next game versus the Jets, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Purdy vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.95

14.95 Projected Passing Yards: 230.40

230.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.93

8.93 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy 2023 Fantasy Performance

Purdy was sixth at his position, and seventh overall, with 295.6 fantasy points (18.5 per game) last year.

In his best game last year, Purdy picked up 29.5 fantasy points -- 19-of-27 (70.4%), 314 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Purdy finished with 26.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 21-of-25 (84%), 333 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 16 versus the Baltimore Ravens, Purdy finished with a season-low 2.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 18-of-32 (56.2%), 255 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the year (Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns), Purdy finished with 7.7 fantasy points -- 12-of-27 (44.4%), 125 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Jets Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Jets allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, New York allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Jets gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

New York let eight players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Jets allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

New York gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Jets allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

In the ground game, the Jets allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

