Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers will take on the team with last year's 10th-ranked pass defense, the New England Patriots (211.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Is Bowers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
Thinking about playing Bowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!
Brock Bowers Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
- Game Date: September 7, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9
- Projected Receiving Yards: 66.52
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34
Projections provided by numberFire
Bowers 2024 Fantasy Performance
- Bowers accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 140 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.
- In his second-best performance last year, Bowers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- via 13 receptions, 126 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 11 versus the Miami Dolphins.
- In what was his worst game of the season, Bowers finished with 3.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 19 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
- Bowers accumulated 3.5 fantasy points -- three receptions, 35 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Patriots Defensive Performance
- Against New England last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last season, the Patriots allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, New England allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.
- Last season, the Patriots allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.
- Against New England last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Patriots allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Against New England last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- On the ground, six players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Patriots last season.
- On the ground, New England allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- Just two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Patriots last year.
Want more data and analysis on Brock Bowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.