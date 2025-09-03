Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers will take on the team with last year's 10th-ranked pass defense, the New England Patriots (211.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Bowers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Brock Bowers Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.52

66.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers 2024 Fantasy Performance

Bowers accumulated 20.2 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 140 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last year, Bowers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- via 13 receptions, 126 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 11 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In what was his worst game of the season, Bowers finished with 3.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 19 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

Bowers accumulated 3.5 fantasy points -- three receptions, 35 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons).

Patriots Defensive Performance

Against New England last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Patriots allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, New England allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Last season, the Patriots allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Against New England last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Patriots allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against New England last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, six players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Patriots last season.

On the ground, New England allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Patriots last year.

