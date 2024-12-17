Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Brian Thomas Jr. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their ninth-ranked passing defense (208.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Thomas worth a look for his next game versus the Raiders? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Thomas vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.21

67.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Thomas is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (46th overall), with 150.6 total fantasy points (10.8 per game).

In his last three games, Thomas has caught 22 balls (on 36 targets) for 267 yards and three touchdowns, good for 45.8 fantasy points (15.3 per game).

Thomas has racked up 55.6 total fantasy points (11.1 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 29 balls (on 46 targets) for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Thomas' fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the New York Jets, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 22.5 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Brian Thomas Jr.'s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.2 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 12 yards on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Raiders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to five players this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

