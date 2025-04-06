Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (4-5) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-6)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSKC and FDSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | CIN: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | CIN: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

MIL: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 0-1, 1.50 ERA

The probable starters are Chad Patrick for the Brewers and Carson Spiers (0-1) for the Reds. Patrick helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Patrick's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Spiers has started just one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Spiers start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60.8%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +124 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -170 to cover.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Reds on April 6, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -146 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of nine chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've finished 2-5 in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-5-0).

The Reds have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .306 with two home runs and two walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 67th in slugging.

Turang has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last nine games he is hitting .306 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee with 13 hits and an OBP of .474, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .485. He's batting .394.

He ranks ninth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Frelick takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Jackson Chourio has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Chourio heads into this game with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last nine games he is hitting .268 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Christian Yelich has been key for Milwaukee with three hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .214.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .250. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 67th in slugging.

Matt McLain has racked up six hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has put up a team-high OBP (.333) and slugging percentage (.382).

Jose Trevino is hitting .294 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

