Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Thursday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-6)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | CIN: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | CIN: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 1-0, 3.09 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-0, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (1-0) for the Brewers and Nick Martinez for the Reds. Peralta has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Peralta's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Martinez has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Martinez starts this season.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.8%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +126 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -152.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Brewers-Reds game on April 11, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has been listed as a favorite of -126 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 11 opportunities.

The Brewers are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-2-0).

The Reds have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee in total hits (12) this season while batting .316 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .409 and a slugging percentage of .737.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 41st in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

William Contreras has a slash line of .364/.431/.591 this season and a team-best OPS of 1.022.

Among all qualified hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Contreras takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Brice Turang has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .342/.381/.526.

Turang brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Jackson Chourio has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Chourio heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has racked up a team-best OBP (.471) and slugging percentage (.721), and leads the Reds in hits (16, while batting .372).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks while hitting .318. He's slugging .659 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is 38th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jonathan India is batting .244 with two doubles, a triple and eight walks.

Will Benson has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks while batting .209.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

4/10/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/9/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2024: 10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/16/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/15/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2022: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2022: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/23/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/22/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/26/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

