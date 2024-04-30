Brewers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Tuesday.

Brewers vs Rays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (17-11) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSSUN

Brewers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-144) | TB: (+122)

MIL: (-144) | TB: (+122) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+155) | TB: +1.5 (-188)

MIL: -1.5 (+155) | TB: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-0, 3.18 ERA vs Tyler Alexander (Rays) - 1-0, 4.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-0) to the mound, while Tyler Alexander (1-0) will answer the bell for the Rays. When Peralta starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Peralta and his team have won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. Alexander has started two games with set spreads, and the Rays went 1-1-0. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Alexander start this season -- they lost.

Brewers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (54.8%)

Brewers vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -144 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +155 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -188.

Brewers vs Rays Over/Under

The Brewers-Rays game on April 30 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -144 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 28 chances this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 15-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 4-3 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Rays have played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-13-0).

The Rays have an 11-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.426), slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (39) this season. He has a .348 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brice Turang has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's batting .300 and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Rhys Hoskins has been key for Milwaukee with 21 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has racked up 30 hits with a .353 on-base percentage, leading the Rays in both statistics. He's batting .283 and slugging .509.

He is 43rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Amed Rosario's .454 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .320 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 64th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jose Caballero has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .263.

Yandy Diaz has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .228.

Brewers vs Rays Head to Head

4/29/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/29/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/28/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2022: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/9/2022: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/21/2023: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/20/2023: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/19/2023: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

