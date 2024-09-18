Brewers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brewers vs Phillies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (87-64) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (91-60)

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network

Brewers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

MIL: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158)

MIL: +1.5 (-192) | PHI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 11-8, 3.75 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-8, 3.62 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.62 ERA). Peralta and his team are 13-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team has won 60.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-9). The Phillies have a 12-18-0 record against the spread in Nola's starts. The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog in five of Nola's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.6%)

Brewers vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Phillies reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Brewers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Phillies are +158 to cover, while the Brewers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Phillies Over/Under

The Brewers-Phillies game on Sept. 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (58.3%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 48 times in 83 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 150 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 79-71-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've finished 15-16 in those games.

Philadelphia has gone 11-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (42.3%).

The Phillies have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-74-4).

The Phillies have a 69-77-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee OPS (.833) this season. He has a .281 batting average, an on-base percentage of .363, and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Willy Adames is hitting .249 with 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Jackson Chourio has 133 hits and is batting .273 this season.

Brice Turang has been key for Milwaukee with 135 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has accumulated a team-high OBP (.375) and slugging percentage (.536), and leads the Phillies in hits (149, while batting .289).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 100 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Alec Bohm has 44 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .287.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .244 with 27 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Brewers vs Phillies Head to Head

9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/2/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/1/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

