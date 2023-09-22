Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

On Friday in the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Miami Marlins.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (87-66) vs. Miami Marlins (79-74)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | MIA: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | MIA: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Brewers) - 9-8, 3.56 ERA vs JT Chargois (Marlins) - 2-0, 3.46 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (9-8) versus the Marlins and Chargois (2-0). Burnes and his team are 12-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team has a record of 14-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Chargois starts, the Marlins are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Chargois starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (58.7%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Marlins, Milwaukee is the favorite at -146, and Miami is +124 playing at home.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -137.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

The Brewers-Marlins game on September 22 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (60.2%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 20 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 78-74-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-43).

Miami has a record of 11-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (34.4%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-74-7 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 71-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .272 with 72 walks and 98 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 74th in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (144) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .231 with a .410 slugging percentage and 76 RBI this year.

Willy Adames is batting .215 with a .306 OBP and 78 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a .394 on-base percentage and a .471 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .354.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks first in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Arraez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .372 with a double, four home runs and six RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 36 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Jake Burger has collected 115 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .256 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Brewers vs. Marlins Head to Head

9/14/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 9/13/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2023: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/11/2023: 12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/2/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/1/2022: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/30/2022: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/29/2022: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2022: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/14/2022: 9-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

