Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (12-8) vs. Miami Marlins (9-12)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170)

MIL: -1.5 (+140) | MIA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-1, 3.32 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob Misiorowski (1-1) for the Brewers and Eury Perez (1-1) for the Marlins. Misiorowski and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Marlins are 2-2-0 ATS in Pérez's four starts that had a set spread. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Perez starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.7%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

The Brewers vs Marlins moneyline has Milwaukee as a -120 favorite, while Miami is a +102 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Marlins are -170 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +140.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

Brewers versus Marlins on April 19 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 13-7-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won one of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (12.5%).

Miami has a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-7-1).

The Marlins have covered only 30% of their games this season, going 6-14-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with 20 hits, batting .299 this season with 10 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .434 and a slugging percentage of .582.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 14th in slugging.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in the majors.

Contreras brings a 13-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Jake Bauers is batting .234 with a .484 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Gary Sanchez has five home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks is batting .313 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks. He's slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 58th and he is 25th in slugging.

Hicks brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards' .409 OBP and .481 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .342.

He is third in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez has 26 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .233 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Brewers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/18/2026: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2026: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/25/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/6/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/4/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2024: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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