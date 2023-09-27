Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 7:35 PM

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-88)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | STL: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

MIL: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley (Brewers) - 9-4, 3.20 ERA vs Zack Thompson (Cardinals) - 5-7, 4.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (9-4) to the mound, while Thompson (5-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Miley's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miley's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 4-4-0 ATS in Thompson's eight starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Thompson's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.9%)

Prediction: Brewers win (51.9%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Brewers are +142 to cover, and the Cardinals are -172.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Brewers-Cardinals game on September 27 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 26-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 156 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 79-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 44.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (34-43).

St. Louis has gone 16-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (51.6%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-76-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 46.5% of their games this season, going 72-83-0 against the spread.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 74 walks while batting .275. He has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is batting .239 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifiers, he is 115th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Santana has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 151 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 13 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 116 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Adames brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and four walks.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.444). He's batting .267.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Tommy Edman is batting .243 with 24 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Jordan Walker has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .274.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/26/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2023: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/20/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/18/2023: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/8/2023: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2023: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2023: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

