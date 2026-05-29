Brewers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Brewers Game Info

Houston Astros (26-32) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-20)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Brewers.TV

Astros vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)

HOU: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 3-3, 2.19 ERA vs Coleman Crow (Brewers) - 0-0, 2.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Kai-Wei Teng (3-3) to the mound, while Coleman Crow will take the ball for the Brewers. Teng and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Teng's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Crow has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers went 1-1-0. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Crow start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.4%)

Astros vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Brewers, Houston is the favorite at -108, and Milwaukee is -108 playing on the road.

Astros vs Brewers Spread

Astros vs Brewers Over/Under

Astros versus Brewers, on May 29, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win six times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 26-32-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 10 of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (52.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Milwaukee has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games).

In the 53 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-29-2).

The Brewers have covered 60.4% of their games this season, going 32-21-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.654) and total hits (63) this season. He has a .307 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .255 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Isaac Paredes has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.333/.380.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 40 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up an on-base percentage of .400, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .276 and slugging .459.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fifth and he is 46th in slugging.

William Contreras is slugging .404 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .298 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Jake Bauers has 47 hits, a team-best for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick has five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .217.

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