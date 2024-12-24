Breece Hall Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Breece Hall and the New York Jets will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the 14th-ranked run defense in the league (118.3 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Hall, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup versus the Bills.

Hall vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.98

63.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.58

27.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

With 163.4 fantasy points this season (11.7 per game), Hall is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 47th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Hall has generated 26.1 fantasy points (8.7 per game) as he's run for 142 yards and scored one touchdown on 35 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 59 yards on seven grabs (nine targets).

Hall has 58.5 total fantasy points (11.7 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 61 times for 272 yards with two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 133 yards on 18 catches (20 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Hall's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, when he compiled 24.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 78 rushing yards on 16 carries (4.9 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, when he managed only 1.8 fantasy points (10 carries, 4 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed eight players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of 24 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bills this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Bills this season.

