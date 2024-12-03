Breece Hall Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Breece Hall and the New York Jets will play the Miami Dolphins and their ninth-ranked run defense (107.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Hall for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hall vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.08

70.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.56

30.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Hall Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hall is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (37th overall), putting up 143.3 total fantasy points (11.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Hall has amassed 38.4 fantasy points (12.8 per game) as he's run for 190 yards and scored one touchdown on 38 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 74 yards on 11 catches (12 targets) with one TD.

Hall has delivered 55.8 total fantasy points (11.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 69 times for 344 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 94 yards on 14 receptions (19 targets) with one TD.

The peak of Hall's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, as he posted 24.1 fantasy points by grabbing seven passes (on seven targets) for 43 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Breece Hall's game versus the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.8 fantasy points. He ran for four yards on 10 carries on the day with two catches for 14 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Miami has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Dolphins have given up a TD reception by 12 players this year.

Miami has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Dolphins have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.