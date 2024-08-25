Breece Hall 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Breece Hall picked up 214.5 fantasy points last year, seventh among all NFL running backs. The New York Jets RB is currently the second-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 214.5 28 7 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 255.0 28 3

Breece Hall 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Washington Commanders -- Hall finished with 31.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs; 12 receptions, 96 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Bills 14.7 10 127 0 2 1 0 147 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.9 4 9 0 2 0 0 9 Week 3 Patriots 2.7 12 18 0 2 1 0 27 Week 4 Chiefs 6.9 6 56 0 4 3 0 69 Week 5 @Broncos 25.4 22 177 1 3 3 0 194 Week 6 Eagles 15.3 12 39 1 5 5 0 93 Week 8 @Giants 15.3 12 17 0 9 6 1 93 View Full Table

Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Hall's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Breece Hall 223 994 5 21 4.5 Tyrod Taylor 38 197 0 3 5.2 Israel Abanikanda 22 70 0 0 3.2 Xavier Gipson 8 68 1 2 8.5

