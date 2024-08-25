Breece Hall 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Breece Hall picked up 214.5 fantasy points last year, seventh among all NFL running backs. The New York Jets RB is currently the second-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|214.5
|28
|7
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|255.0
|28
|3
Breece Hall 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Washington Commanders -- Hall finished with 31.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs; 12 receptions, 96 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Bills
|14.7
|10
|127
|0
|2
|1
|0
|147
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|0.9
|4
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Week 3
|Patriots
|2.7
|12
|18
|0
|2
|1
|0
|27
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6.9
|6
|56
|0
|4
|3
|0
|69
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|25.4
|22
|177
|1
|3
|3
|0
|194
|Week 6
|Eagles
|15.3
|12
|39
|1
|5
|5
|0
|93
|Week 8
|@Giants
|15.3
|12
|17
|0
|9
|6
|1
|93
Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers
The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Hall's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Breece Hall
|223
|994
|5
|21
|4.5
|Tyrod Taylor
|38
|197
|0
|3
|5.2
|Israel Abanikanda
|22
|70
|0
|0
|3.2
|Xavier Gipson
|8
|68
|1
|2
|8.5
