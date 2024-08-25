menu item
Breece Hall 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Breece Hall picked up 214.5 fantasy points last year, seventh among all NFL running backs. The New York Jets RB is currently the second-most popular player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Breece Hall Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hall's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points214.5287
2024 Projected Fantasy Points255.0283

Breece Hall 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 against the Washington Commanders -- Hall finished with 31.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs; 12 receptions, 96 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Bills14.7101270210147
Week 2@Cowboys0.94902009
Week 3Patriots2.71218021027
Week 4Chiefs6.9656043069
Week 5@Broncos25.4221771330194
Week 6Eagles15.31239155093
Week 8@Giants15.31217096193
View Full Table

Breece Hall vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets ran 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 29th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Hall's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Breece Hall2239945214.5
Tyrod Taylor38197035.2
Israel Abanikanda2270003.2
Xavier Gipson868128.5

Want more data and analysis on Breece Hall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

