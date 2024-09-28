Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (87-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (85-75)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSKC

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-230) | KC: (+190)

ATL: (-230) | KC: (+190) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-104) | KC: +1.5 (-115)

ATL: -1.5 (-104) | KC: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 8-5, 2.03 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 16-9, 3.03 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Reynaldo Lopez (8-5) versus the Royals and Seth Lugo (16-9). Lopez and his team have a record of 13-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has a record of 10-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Lugo starts, the Royals have gone 18-14-0 against the spread. The Royals have a 7-6 record in Lugo's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (59.6%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -230 favorite at home.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Royals are -115 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -104.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

Braves versus Royals on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 124 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 17-5 when favored by -230 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 156 opportunities.

The Braves are 74-82-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 45.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-41).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-83-2).

The Royals have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 84-72-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.384), slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (182) this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .245 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifiers, he is 88th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has collected 116 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Soler enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Michael Harris II has 16 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.590), and leads the Royals in hits (210, while batting .332).

He ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .271. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 40 walks while batting .233.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .228 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Braves vs Royals Head to Head

9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!